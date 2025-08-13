Independence Twp. Board of Trustees sends tree ordinance revisions back to planning commission

Workshop meeting between commission and board expected at later date

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its meeting on Aug. 5, the Independence Township Board of Trustees circled back to a tabled item from its meeting on July 22, a first reading for revisions to the township’s tree ordinance, ultimately voting unanimously to hold a joint session meeting/workshop that would include the Planning Commission and Board of Trustees to discuss the revisions at greater length.

The revision’s in question impacted ordinance sections 2.02, 6.05, 6.06, 6.07; added section 11.09 tree preservation to article 11 Environmental Standards and 6.05B.3.f.vi requiring needed information at conceptual site plan.

At its July 22 meeting, the board voted 4-3 to table the motion after an hour and a half of discussion in which boardmembers expressed concerns with legality as well as not giving residents enough opportunity to speak against it should it have larger financial ramifications to residents than expected.

At both the July 22 meeting and the Aug. 5 meeting, proponents for the revisions cited the same project, the Waldon Village development on Waldon Road, across from township hall, as to why the changes were necessary in the first place.

“The reason I ran to begin with was because of what happened across the street. There was nothing that stopped that. In fact, the chair of the planning commission at the time said he was proud of that development that bothered me,” said Trustee David Hayward.

Hayward went on to say that he had done research and found that tree ordinances actually have a positive impact on property values despite what some members of the board thought.

“I did some research on tree ordinances and property values. So, studies consistently show that tree and woodland ordinances positively impact property values by preserving urban forests and green spaces, which enhance aesthetic, environmental and social benefits. A 2018 study from the University of Washington found in homes and neighborhoods with mature trees and high quality landscapes have property values seven to 20% higher than comparable properties without such features,” Hayward said.

Hayward added that in his research he also found that commercial properties saw benefits with higher rental rates.

Several residents spoke during public comment with a majority voicing their support for the ordinance while others agreed an ordinance was necessary but had issues with the one presented.

Trustee Terri Nallamothu, as well as some residents, brought up a similar ordinance that had been passed in Canton which resulted in a lawsuit that took place in 2021 where the Sixth Circuit Court sided with property owners.

“Strict ordinances that heavily restrict or prevent property owners from removing trees, even for development or safety reasons, can be argued as infringing on private property rights,” Nallamothu said. “The argument is that if a land owner wants to remove a tree to build something and cannot, then the government has effectively taken a portion of their land without compensation, violating the fifth amendment’s taking clause. This was demonstrated in a recent case for the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that in Canton Michigan, their township tree ordinance was an unconstitutional taking because the township could not adequately justify the mitigation requirements imposed on the property owners seeking to remove trees.”

Trustee Sam Moraco, who has been a vocal advocate for the ordinance, spoke to give some background on the ordinance as well as speak to what he considered to be misconceptions.

“The proposed amendment to the township ordinance are based on unanimous support from the planning commission meeting of July, 10 years of deliberation from multiple planning commissions, input from the residential open space Advisory Committee and public comments. These procedural proposed zoning ordinance amendments give the township a greater ability to identify landmark trees, woodland and forest canopies better, allowing the township to manage clear cuts and tree removal for further developments. It creates incentives to preserve trees and allows for a standard of preservation to be set. It establishes tree preservation regulations only on properties requiring a site plan review. This does not affect residential, single family homes,” Moraco said. “I think there’s a lot of misconceptions out there that this somehow is eliminating the ability for builders and developers to cut trees down. They clearly need to cut trees down to put in developments – that makes sense. They have a right to build. What the intent of this has always been is to give the township an opportunity to have the ability to know what’s there, and then be able to have a better development plan, not no development, a better development.”

Moraco added that most developers do inventory trees already because, unlike Independence Township, many townships and cities in the state already require it.

Moraco suggested two separate motions, one to approve the first reading of the ordinance revisions and one to add the section on tree preservation but neither motions were passed.

Despite Moraco’s comments, Supervisor Chuck Phyle expressed concerns that the ordinance wasn’t solid enough to ensure that the ordinance wouldn’t impact residential property, while Clerk Cari Neubeck requested a larger legal review of the ordinance.

“I think there are some things there that we could fine tune and make this better. Matter of fact, that was the township’s consultant on this that actually came back, the owner of the company said that it does impact residential. He said it on the video, you can go back and watch it. He said it does impact residential. So, from that standpoint, that’s where my concern is. It bleeds over. If it didn’t bleed over, I don’t really, I don’t want to say I don’t care necessarily about the cost to the developers. They’ll always find a way. Developers are smart. They’ll figure it out. I like the idea of the aesthetics. I would like the idea of having trees,” Phyle said.

“I think it’s important too that we have our legal team review this. As far as I know, it’s not even been reviewed, and they would be the ones that would have to defend it,” Neubeck said. “I don’t want lawsuits. I don’t want our township tax dollars spent on lawsuits, whether we have money for lawsuits or we don’t have money for lawsuits. And I think it’s a shame that we haven’t already had township legal team review this before we even brought it for a first reading. If this was even something that we were unanimously for, it should be looked at. An ordinance is a big thing.”

Moraco asked the board to give clearer direction in what they would like the Planning Commission to do with the ordinance which led to the board voting unanimously to hold a workshop/joint session meeting with the Board of Trustees and Planning Commission to review the ordinance at a later date.