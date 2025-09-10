Independence Twp. Board of Trustees takes no action on social media policy

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its meeting on Sept. 2, the Independence Township Board of Trustees discussed a proposed new policy regarding social media and public communication. The board did not take action on the policy, though the township will likely tweak the policy and bring it back to the board for potential approval later.

The policy itself has been in the works for a while, with it first being drafted in 2023 before the township’s current Public Information Officer, Lauren Rinke was hired and prior to the election of Chuck Phyle as the township supervisor.

“This is really just best practices for any municipality to have this kind of policy,” Rinke said.

The policy presented would apply to all elected and appointed officials; township employees, agents and volunteers; posts made on official township accounts; and posts made on personal accounts that appear to represent the township. This would not apply to personal posts that are identified as the person’s own opinion.

According the Rinke, the policy was originally drafted at a time when there was growing concern with how the official township social media pages were being used. It has since been reworked with the help of The Kelly Firm, which provides the township’s legal services.

Board members shared a number of concerns with the policy as it was written, the first being how it would impact the free speech of elected officials.

“The first concern I have is less about the employees, because the employees are subject to a different standard than elected officials. Ultimately, elected officials answer to the 37,000 residents of Independence Township. So we’re not township employees, if you will,” Trustee Jim Tedder said.

Tedder went on to say that as elected officials, the recourse for speech their constituents deem inappropriate would be them not being reelected.

“Elections have consequences. The way we conduct ourselves, our speech, our comments – those all carry with us,” said Tedder.

Another issue boardmembers highlighted was who exactly would be the one who decided what was allowed and what is not, as the policy outlined that the supervisor would be the one in charge of creating the moderator position.

The conversation shifted to how the township’s Facebook page is currently being run, with Tedder as well as Trustee David Hayward expressing their desire for the page to be more “nuts and bolts” providing information only.

Hayward cited a post made to the township’s Facebook page from Aug. 14 which featured a photo of township hall surrounded in orange glitter, an online trend paying homage to a recent announcement of a new Taylor Swift album as a post he felt was unrelated to township business, a post Rinke defended.

“There are trends and when you’re trying to gain followers to be able to transmit information about something as wonderfully exciting as local government, which most residents do not really get super excited about, there are trends and it is best practice to hop on those trends to to gain followers and to gain attention,” Rinke said.

The topic of comment moderation was also one that was brought up in regard to what would be allowed on the township page and what would not. Something that is outlined in the policy.

The disclaimer reads: “This is an official page of the Charter Township of Independence. It is maintained to share information with residents and the public. We welcome your comments and encourage respectful discussion. This page is a limited public forum, and all content is subject to the Michigan Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). By posting on this page, you acknowledge that your comments are public and may be subject to disclosure under FOIA. When comments are enabled, we will not remove comments based on viewpoint.”

The disclaimer also includes bullet points as to why a comment would be removed including hate speech, encouraging violence, profanity and others.

Additionally, the question was asked what would happen if an elected official was found to have violated the policy. According to township attorney Dan Kelly, there are few things that could occur: a censure from the board or a referral to the governor for removal.

Clerk Cari Neubeck spoke to suggest that whoever it is that runs the social media pages work with other township employees that run social media pages in the township such as Independence Television and Parks and Recreation.

One resident spoke to voice concerns over the policy while another suggested closing comments all together.

The policy will likely be brought back to the board after more reworking.