Independence Twp. Fire Dept. responds to Labor Day house fire

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 1, emergency crews including the Independence Township Fire Department as well as other neighboring departments responded to a call reporting a house fire at the 6000 block of Middle Lake Road.

According to a report from the Independence Township Fire Department, the two-story home was largely destroyed.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.