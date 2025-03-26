Independence Twp. man charged, arraigned on multiple counts related to child pornography

OAKLAND COUNTY — On March 20, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office secured charges against Benjamin Weeks, a 47-year-old Independence Township man, following an extensive investigation into child exploitation offenses.

Weeks was arraigned that afternoon in the 52-2 District Court before Judge Joseph Fabrizio on multiple felony charges.

He faces three counts of Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive activity, each carrying a penalty of up to 25 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $125,000, and three counts of Use of a Computer to Commit a Crime, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years and/or a fine of up to $20,000 per count if convicted.

“This is an absolutely reprehensible crime and we have zero tolerance for offenses that exploit and endanger children,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “We are committed to working closely with prosecutors to ensure the perpetrator is held fully accountable and that justice is served for the victims. Our dedicated investigators have worked relentlessly to bring this case forward and I commend their expertise and unwavering efforts in pursuing justice.”

As part of the investigation, detectives executed search warrants at Weeks’ residence in the 5000 block of Lakewood Blvd., as well as his place of employment. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and other potential evidence, which underwent extensive forensic analysis by the Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes Unit to determine the full extent of the suspect’s activities, according to a release from the OCSO.

Authorities believe Weeks used the devices to engage in criminal activity related to the charges filed against him.

Law enforcement reportedly recovered approximately 35 hard drives as well as multiple thumb drives, CDs, DVDs and computer devices from Weeks’ home which contained tens of thousands of child sexual abuse material files with some involving bestiality, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office from March 19.

Law enforcement believes Weeks was attempting to create a server of child pornography.

“The scale of depravity uncovered in this case is shocking,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said. “Behind every one of these images and videos is a child who was the victim of unspeakable abuse. I’m committed to aggressively prosecuting child pornography cases so we can protect the next child from becoming a victim.”

Judge Fabrizio set the suspect’s bond at $100,000 cash surety with no 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 3.

“The sheer malevolence of this case is both disturbing and unacceptable. The suspect’s actions not only violate the law but also inflict unimaginable harm on innocent children. We are committed to ensuring he is held fully accountable for these horrific crimes,” Bouchard said. — Megan Kelley