Inventions and art projects

The boys finished their first week long camp experience.

Nine-year-old Jonathan was raving about it to everyone – especially the dental hygenist. She asked him about his day, and he told her all about it. Along with his dentist as well. It gave Dr. Ferri a more interesting time to check how Jonathan’s teeth were doing.

Jonathan said he wants to do it again – he is hooked on Camp Invention. Locking down a specific favorite part of camp will not be included in this space because he said he enjoyed everything.

Six-year-old Oliver, I believe he will probably go next year if big brother goes. Every morning he was hesistant to go but once he was there he was off to base camp without so much as a goodbye.

Both were excited bringing home their spin-o-scopes – showing what they did and explaining how it works. If it wasn’t working, they shared why it wasn’t working. And Jonathan, he liked getting a really good look at the motor and wanted to know more about it.

Most of the inventions have been put away. The kitchen counter is covered with the spin-o-scopes – so yes a few days later still a favorite.

Next the boys will get creative. Santa Claus left small canvas in their stocking last Christmas which will be good for what I have in mind for them next to keep them busy from the screen time.

It could have been months ago, I saw on social media a repost about a Free Little Art Gallery by Clarkston Elementary at the corner of Waldon and Eastlawn.

I have passed it many times saying I will stop and then just not having time. Or have already passed and then remembering to stop by.

I was on my way to one of the camps and stopped. So much creativity inside the little white building. There was also a supply box bursting with items.

Of course I had to know more so I reached out to Kelley Johnson, the art teacher at Clarkston Elementary and here is what she shared.

“A Free Little Art Gallery – ‘FLAG’ for short – is a community project encouraging everyone to create and share art. The FLAG will help make art accessible to everyone in Clarkston, fostering community engagement, encouraging creativity, and providing a platform for artists of all levels to showcase their work. Much like a Little Free Library, when visiting our FLAG, students and other community members will be able to view art, take art, and leave their own art. Encouraging people to engage with art, whether as creators, collectors, or simply appreciators and breaking down barriers of traditional art spaces, making art accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds, and economic situations.”

She shared the Free Little Art Gallery was made possible through a Clarkston Foundation grant written by Renaissance High School art teacher Lindsey Smith and herself.

Johnson also shared the Clarkston Elementary students participated in a school wide Academic Service Learning project during the spring. It introduced the new FLAG to all students. They became involved in the project by creating something to share with the community.

“Giving the students real life experience in choosing and preparing artwork for professional display. Their artwork will keep the gallery stocked for the summer,” Johnson said, adding Smith’s Renaissance High School Marketing students also participated in an ASL project, creating art making kits to place in the Create Shed.”

Johnson shared they are currently hosting a competition to design the exterior of the FLAG. Information can be found on the Facebook page – CCS Free Little Art Gallery on Waldon.

“We hope our efforts to kick-start the Free Little Art Gallery will inspire the community of Clarkston to connect with each other in sharing their creativity as well,” Johnson said.

I hope so as well!

There is not a set of specific guidelines for the size, but Johnson did say pieces under five inches in height/width fit just right in the space.

Hope something sparks your imagination to create something to share or keep for yourself.