Irmgard Klein, 91

Irmgard Anna Klein, of Oxford, formerly of Dearborn Heights and Beverly Hills, Fla., passed away May 1, 2021 at the age of 91.

Irma was born in Heidelberg, Germany to Josef and Anna Meixner.

Preceded in death by her husband, Hans.

Mother of Werner (the late Antoinette “Annette”) Klein, Grandma “Oma” of Angela (Jon) Washell and Tina (Jeramey) Peters, Great-Grandma “Oma” of Anthony, Zoe, Tabatha and Alexandria “Allie.”

Irma was a wonderful cook and was able to share her talents as a kitchen manager at Westwood Schools. She enjoyed traveling, visiting relatives in Germany, playing shuffleboard and cards.

Family cemetery entombment services will be held at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

