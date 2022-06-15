Issues with roads? RCOC unveils upgraded app

Need to report a pothole or missing sign? Looking for a list of road construction projects? The Road Commission for Oakland County has recently upgraded its app making it easier for residents to report issues and find real-time traffic updates and other information.

The app is free through Apple or Google app stores by searching for the Road Commission for Oakland County. Current app users should update the app to get the latest version.

Through the app, residents and businesses can sign up for RCOC news flashes, including weekly road construction and permit project updates, see the RCOC calendar of events and meetings, report damaged signs, gravel road conditions, traffic signal issues, invasive species along roadsides, get information on current road projects, subscribe to traffic alerts for emergency road closures and construction, review roundabout resources, peruse RCOC job openings.

