‘It takes a village:’ Clarkston SCAMP prepares for upcoming events

First graders in Valerie Rzepka’s class at Springfield Plains Elementary dressed as Superheroes to celebrate Clarkston SCAMP. Students learned about SCAMP and taught their fellow students what they had learned. They also performed a rendition of “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler. Photo provided

Community helps spread mission

By Megan Kelley

Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — As summer approaches, Clarkston SCAMP has been gearing up for its summer events while the community comes together to help spread the SCAMP mission to students and families in not just Clarkston, but in the surrounding area too.

SCAMP, an annual summer camp program for special needs individuals ages three and up, runs from June 23 to July 30 but its impact is far more reaching than that. Because there is no age cut off, and no one is turned away based on diagnosis or financial need, SCAMP sees well over 100 SCAMPers every year.

This last year, the program saw 156 SCAMPers and 188 volunteers.

More than half of the SCAMPers in the program come from outside of Clarkston.

“We’re based in Clarkston but we service the surrounding area. More than half of our SCAMPers come from outside of Clarkston – Brandon, Oxford, Lake Orion, Waterford,” said SCAMP Executive Director Amy Darnell.

Over the years, SCAMP has also provided learning opportunities for students in the community who participate in Service Learning projects that benefit the program.

This year, Darnell was thrilled to see how much the community has been working to provide for the program.

Some projects Darnell highlighted include:

• Springfield Plains Elementary students in Valerie Rzepka’s first grade class paying homage to SCAMP through their annual SCAMP Superheroes assembly

• Andersonville Elementary students making bookmarks and visiting the local senior center to spread the message of SCAMP

• Sashabaw Middle School creating SCAMP stickers to be sold at local businesses

• Clarkston High School students getting involved in the upcoming Home Tour by doing the historic research and writing the information pieces as well as other students working on the artwork of the homes.

• Clarkston engineering and construction students working together to design and build games for the summer camp

Darnell expressed her gratitude for everyone in the community continuing to come together in various ways to support the program, especially the youth in the area.

“It’s good to teach them young, even if they don’t stay in Clarkston, we need to raise good human-beings,” Darnell said.

There have also been several fundraising opportunities and SCAMP has also received two grants this year including $20,000 from Michigan Elks Association’s State Major Project and $2,500 from Zonta Club of Flint.

With this year marking SCAMP’s 50th anniversary, SCAMP is holding its usual events but is also bringing back a community favorite, the Home Tour.

It’s been several years since the Home Tour last took place and for one year only, to celebrate 50 years of SCAMP, it will make its return on May 31.

“This is your last chance to kind of look behind the curtain’s rather than through them and appreciate the local history we have here in Clarkston,” Darnell said.

There are two tours taking place, one during the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one at night from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a night of celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. at Union Joints. The night will include cocktails, dinner, auctions and live entertainment.

The Walk and Roll is also just around the corner set for May 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarkston High School track. The event theme this year is 70’s throwback and is free to anyone who would like to attend.

Participants at Walk and Roll can enjoy walking or rolling around the track to earn bands, which can be exchanged for raffle tickets to win amazing prize baskets.

Additional activities include a DJ, music, a bounce house, food trucks and a Dog Contest with a $5 entry fee per dog.

Please note: there are no bikes allowed on the track.

Registration for both the Home Tour and Walk and Roll are now open online at clarkstonscamp.org.

Darnell reiterated that SCAMP is a vital organization in the community and is privately funded, so as long as it continues to receive private donations, it will continue to serve the community for many years to come.

“We’re doing all of this in the hopes that we will see another 50 years,” Darnell said.