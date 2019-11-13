ITFD offers lock boxes to residents

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Having elderly loved ones living in town can be stressful, but the Independence Township Fire Department has a way to give family members peace of mind with new Roper Lock Boxes.

A Roper Lock Box is a small box installed on a hanging bracket that fits over the top of the door and holds a key to the entry door. The Roper Lock Box is locked and unlocked using a key that only fire department personnel have access to use. In an emergency, fire department personnel would unlock the Roper Lock Box and use the stored key to unlock the entry door instead of breaking a door or window, which can be costly to repair.

“The keys used for the Roper Lock Boxes are securely carried on all our ambulances and fire engines,” said Lt. Greg Brandt of the Independence Township Fire Department. “There is not a key for each individual firefighter. The keys are uniquely made to fit only Roper Lock Boxes for Independence Township and Clarkston residents.”

The cost to buy a box is $30 and can only be purchased from the Independence Township Fire Department. When a box is requested from a resident, the fire department will place the order on behalf of the resident and the box will be shipped to the fire department. Once the box is received, a member of the fire department will contact the resident and set up an appointment for installation. After the box is installed, the resident will reimburse the department the $30.

“Installation is very easy,” Brandt said. “The residents’ key is secured inside the Roper Lock Box and locked. The box is then hung on top of the door. No screws or special hardware is needed to install.

“The box may contain medical or other pertinent information about the resident, such as allergies, existing conditions, medications, emergency contact info that can provide immediate assistance on location.”

The boxes can also be used for those with disabilities, homebound individuals or for people that ask for a welfare check on a family member. Only Independence Township Fire Department personnel have access to the key.

“Any time the fire department is called to assist a residence for an emergency or non-emergency situation, the fire department may gain access to the resident by using the Roper Lock Box, if necessary,” Brandt said. “During welfare checks or non-emergency situations, the fire department will always try to call or knock on doors or windows before accessing the Roper Lock Box. An Oakland County sheriff’s deputy will also be there to assist the fire department in those situations.”

If residents have a screen or storm door in front of their entry door, it will have to remain unlocked.

When the fire department opens a residents’ Roper Lock Box, they will always return the key(s) when the incident is over. If a resident needs to change a key in their Roper Lock Box, they can contact the Independence Township Fire Department and someone there will assist at no charge.

Roper Lock Boxes are for residents of the Village of Clarkston and Independence Township only. If someone has a Clarkston mailing address but lives in one of the surrounding townships, a Roper Lock Box will not work because the surrounding township fire departments will not have a key.

Residents who are interested in finding out more information, or to purchase a Roper Lock Box, can contact the fire department during normal business hours Monday through Friday at 248 625-1924 and follow the menu option for Roper Lock Boxes.