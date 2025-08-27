It’s more fun at almost 30

Last week my husband Kyle and I took our oldest nephew Ben to the movies for his tenth birthday.

First I have to say, I can’t believe the kid that made me an aunt is 10. On the drive to the theater I told him about the day he was born and showed him pictures of he and his mom in the hospital. His mom and I have been best friends since we were 5, meaning we’re approaching 25 years of friendship, and when I walked into the room after she had him, she kept looking at me in awe, saying, “Shelby, I just had a baby.”

She doesn’t have as much memory of that day due to the medications and the lack of sleep from being in labor for over 24 hours, and I’m glad I was able to capture a few photos and remember some of it for her and Ben.

But back on track, we went to the movies, and beforehand Ben was asking Kyle and I about what movie theaters were like when we were kids. This is something I hadn’t thought much about, but movie theaters have changed drastically since we were his age.

We used to look in the newspaper for show times at our local MJR theater, because as the theme song says, it’s more fun at MJR. Also it was the only movie theater within a 30 minute drive, but anyone who does the claps during the MJR theme song knows it is just a little bit more fun to have a theme song. It really hypes you up for a movie to start.

I also remember going with one of my other best friends as teenagers, getting there early and racing to the back row to snag the center seats, right under the projector. It was the best place to sit because no one was behind you to kick your seats, and if we threw our jackets on the seats on either side of us to save them, we could put up the arm rests, sit back to back, and put our feet up without putting them on the seats in front of us.

When I explained this to Ben, he looked at where his feet were on the new reclining seats and how far away the row in front of us was. It wouldn’t be possible for me to accidentally kick the seat in front of me now, but I explained that there were rows and rows of seats like at a baseball game, but cushioned, and they weren’t assigned like they are now.

In the newsroom recently, we’ve been talking about nostalgia, and what we’re really nostalgic for, and I think this fits right into that discussion. I miss being able to just decide on a whim to go to see a movie. Tickets were $5-$8 depending on the day, and we could do that spur of the moment. If we didn’t get candy or drinks, it would cost less than $20, which for a teenager was still a lot, but far more manageable.

Plus, if I wanted to see a movie, and I didn’t want to wait about a year, I had to see it in theaters. Now movies come out on streaming services within two months, so it feels like there’s less pressure to see them in theaters.

No joke, I saw each Scooby Doo live action movie in theaters three times because I loved them so much and I didn’t want to wait a year for the VHS tape to be able to see them again.

And there are other things I’m nostalgic for. My friends and I talk about the music we listened to, movies and shows we loved, toys that we thought were the coolest.

I’ve read articles before that say media shelf-life has extended, which can make us more nostalgic, while also allowing us to feel the nostalgia. I listen to music from when I was a little kid and older. My music tastes range from Frank Sinatra to Queen to Green Day to Kenny Chesney, but when you think about it, listening to music from the 80s now is like someone in 1985 listening to music from the 1940s. It wasn’t nearly as accessible to do that as it is now. In fact, I could probably even pull up music from the 1940s and listen to it.

It’s the same with movies and television shows, as they’re usually available somewhere on a streaming service or cable channel on demand. My favorite show as a child was Full House, and I can go back and watch the series whenever I want, as I have all eight seasons on DVD.

But why do we feel this way? Why do adults feel that nostalgia for our childhood and teenage years?

Part of it could be wishing for youth, but I don’t think that’s the case for the majority of people. I think we’re nostalgic for the feelings, the things, and the people. We miss the friends and family, the care-free nature of youth, and a time in your life when you had all the free time in the world.

Two of my favorite things tackled this topic well: Full House and Kenny Chesney.

Kenny Chesney’s 2004 hit “I Go Back” talks about hearing a song from when you were young, and being transported in your mind back to that time. I think everyone remembers their songs from when they were young, songs that you played at full volume in your first car or danced to at your senior prom. I myself still turn the volume up for songs off the first CD I ever owned, Avril Lavigne’s debut album “Let Go.”

And in the season seven premier of Full House, “It was a Dark and Stormy Night,” DJ, Stephanie and Michelle return to their beloved summer camp to return a rescued rabbit to the wild, and are surprised by how different it is when the camp is closed. They had so much fun over the summer, and their father Danny (played by the late Bob Saget) tells them that it wasn’t the place they loved so much, but the memories and the fun they had.

I wouldn’t want to go back to those times of movie theater seats that were too close together, of times when it was so packed you had to sit in the front row and tilt your head all the way back to see while someone kicked the back of your seat.

But I do wish I could experience the feeling of picking up my best friend on a week night and driving to see a movie we were marginally interested in just to have something to do. Back when she only lived a street away from me and my first car was our ticket out of town for a few hours. Back to when we would bounce back and forth between our houses for days on end because we lived so close to each other. Now my friends all live 45 minutes-plus away from me, and I miss being able to just walk to their houses and spend the day doing whatever we felt like.

Looking back can be fun, but watching my nephew’s face as the Fantastic Four started, hearing that he got up at 4 a.m. that morning because he was so excited to see the movie with us at 3 p.m., I wouldn’t trade that for anything.

I’d prefer to live in the now, with the happy memories in mind.