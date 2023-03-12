Jack Hazen, 80

Jack Hazen, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on March 10, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 80.

Born in Malone, N.Y., on January 29, 1943, son of Harold D. and Mildred (Frary) Hazen. He grew up in North Lawrence, N.Y., started his career in Massena, N.Y., and later moved his family to Troy, Mich., in 1972 for a promotion to General Motors Corporate Headquarters. At retirement, he and Patty chose Stuart, Fla., as a part-time home.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Patricia “Patty” (Clement), sons Brett (the late Joan Petrella) (Lakewood, Ohio), Brian (Christina Volis) (Rochester Hills), and Christopher (Auburn Hills), beloved grandchildren Emily Hazen, Katherine Hazen, Alexis Hazen, Taylor Lintz, and Alec Lintz, brothers Philip (Kathy Adams) and David (Louise), sisters Jane (Warren) Dyke, Ruth (Dale) Sargeant, and Gina Hazen, and sister-in-law Nancy (Bill) Ansteth. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Jack graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School in Brasher Falls, N.Y., in 1960, Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance, and later with a master’s degree in industrial management.

In 1964, he began his 42-year career with General Motors at the Chevrolet plant in Massena, NY and proceeded to hold many positions within GM’s finance department throughout most of its various divisions in Michigan, and as CFO for Allison Transmission (1988-89) in Indianapolis, retiring in 2005 as executive director of product development, North American Operations. At the GM Board’s request, he returned to his former position at Allison Transmission to oversee the sale of the company to private investors as an encore.

Jack’s passion for automobiles started early and led to a lifelong pursuit of search, collection, restoration, and enjoyment of classical cars including a 1935 Ford exactly like his mother’s first car. He attended many car shows and was always ready to share stories with fellow enthusiasts.

Community service was an important part of Jack’s life. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and later on several boards. Jack was an initial team member establishing Junior Achievement in Massena, N.Y., and later the GM Student Corps in the Detroit area. He also enjoyed working with students at Cornerstone school in Detroit. He served as a lector at St. Daniel’s Catholic Church in Clarkston and St. Joseph Parish in Stuart, Fla.

The sports world was no stranger to Jack. He played high school baseball and basketball and was a loyal New York Yankees fan. Jack enjoyed skiing (U.S., Canada, Europe), tennis, biking, hiking, golf “especially with his Stress-Free Golf league,” fishing with “the fish group,” and, most recently, paddleboarding and pickleball (several days a week).

Jack’s most enjoyable memories were those spent with family and friends. He and Patty enjoyed worldwide travel and time spent at the Sand Point, Mich., cottage with their family and special friends made there. A humble, dedicated, family man, worker, and loyal friend, Jack will be missed by many.

Favorite charities were Drew’s Home of Clarkston, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, March 19 from 5-8p.m. Funeral mass Monday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visiting directly at the church at 10:30 a.m.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.