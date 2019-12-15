Jacob N. ZIAN

ZIAN, Jacob N.; of Waterford formerly of Clarkston; passed away unexpectedly December 8, 2019; age 37; son of Annette (Mike) Krecek and John “Jay” Zian Jr.; brother of Joshua (Melissa) Zian; grandson of Annabelle (the late Lagene) Morgan, the late Helen & the late John Zian Sr, and Alice (the late Charles) Krecek; stepbrother of Jessica (Matt) Baden, Sean Krecek and Brittany (Phil) Moyski; uncle of Joey, Christian, Colin & Gavin; nephew of Elaine Marinescu, the late John “Doug” Morgan and Ernie (Patsy) Morgan; cousin of Karyn Willis (Carley Paige) and Randy Morgan. Jacob will be remembered for his adventurous spirit with a loving heart that beat to his own drum. He earned his GED at Camp Oakland and loved the family dog, Zeb. Friends may visit First Missionary Church 4832 Clintonville Road, Clarkston on Thursday, Dec 19th from 4:00pm- 6:00pm. Memorial Service Thursday, Dec 19th at 6:00pm at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to First Missionary Church for outreach. Please leave a memory or condolence on Jacob’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com