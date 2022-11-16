James Burt, 92

James (Jim) Burt, of Lake Orion, passed away at The Neighborhoods of White Lake assisted living on November 15, 2022 at the age of 92.

Husband of the late Lucille (Lucy).

Father of Gregory (Cathy) Burt and Matthew (Lori) Burt, stepfather of Wendy (Dan) Caraway, Vicki (Doug) Gorsline, Lori (Bradford) Pauley, and Michael (Wendy) Chick. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, two late grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Father-in-law of Sharlene Chick. Preceded in death by his son Timothy Burt and stepson David Chick. Brother of the late William (late Olga) Burt, late Raymond (late Joyce) Burt, late Henry (late Patricia) Burt, late Norma (late Willliam) Dalby, and late Elizabeth (late Robert) Corson. He had two half-brothers, late Don and late Jack.

Jim retired from the Oakland County Road Commission and was a devoted member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Orion. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Jim really liked old cars and tractors. He enjoyed going to family gatherings and spending time with those he loved most.

Jim will be truly missed by all.

A visitation will be held for Jim on Thursday, November 17 from 3-8 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Friends may visit any time after 10 a.m. The burial will take place at Ottawa Park Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

