James C. Shannon Jr., 76

James C. “Jim” Shannon Jr. of Weeki Wachee, Florida passed away on October 27, 2024 at the age of 76.

Husband to Edie for 32 years, father of Michelle (Ben) Detavernier, brother of Brenda Bradshaw, stepfather of Jennifer (Dan) Besson and Tera (Jason) Jowske; grandfather of Madison and Zachary; step-grandfather of Abigail, Emma, Nathan, Isaac, Bella, and Julia. He is preceded in death by his sister Patricia Walker and his parents James Shannon Sr. and Edith Shannon.

Jim was born on December 2, 1947, in Virginia. When he was 5 years old his family moved to Clarkston. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1966. After high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. A proud veteran, Jim served 4 years in the Air Force, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He served in the 1923 Communications Squadron as a Telecommunications Systems Control Specialist at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. When he returned home from the service he worked for Michigan Bell Telephone Company as an Instructor. After retirement, he attended The GolfWorks Clubmaking Academy and was certified in golf equipment assembly, fitting, and repair. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Waterford for many years. He was an avid golfer. He was lucky enough to become part of the “hole in one” club four times. Jim loved organizing golf outings with his friends. It brought him immense joy to display his skill and sportsmanship on the green. He also enjoyed the company of good friends at the 19th hole. Jim resided in the Waterford/Clarkston area for much of his life. His love of warm weather and golf lead him and Edie to Weeki Wachee, Florida where he and Edie resided until his death.

A private service with military honors will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorial donations may be made to United Veterans of Michigan 15344 Worden Rd., Holly, MI 48442 or Great Lakes National Cemetery 4200 Belford Rd Holly, MI 48442.

Please leave a memory or condolence on Jim’s online guestbook.