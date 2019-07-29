James “Curt” BAILEY

BAILEY, James “Curt”; of Waterford; July 29, 2019; age 72; husband of Dianne for 50 years; father of Laura (Tony) Graham, Thomas (Jodie) Bailey & Kevin (Rosa) Bailey; grandpa of Bayla & Althea Graham, Kendall, Payton, Harper, Addison, Sydney & Brianna Bailey; son of Ray (late Eula) Bailey; brother of Bud (late Trudy) Bailey, Betty (late Ron) Barker, Ron Bailey, Bruce (Jackie) Bailey, the late Larry Bailey & Judy Bailey. Curt served as a veteran in the U.S. Army and was a Mason with Roosevelt Lodge # 510 F. & A.M., Auburn Hills. He loved his career and retired as U.A.W. Local 653 Financial Secretary after 53 years of service. He enjoyed vegetable gardening. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday, Aug 5th at 11:30am with a service at 12:30pm. Interment with 2:30pm military honors Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roosevelt Lodge #510.

