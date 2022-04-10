James Galligan, 71

James Patrick “Pat” Galligan, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 7, 2022 at the age of 71 with his dog Scruffy at his side.

Brother of Dennis (Vivian) Galligan, Beverly (Bob) Sherman, and Norman Galligan, brother-in-law of Nancy Galligan, like a brother to Bruce (Sally) Robertson, uncle of Elizabeth Sherman, Rob (Julie) Sherman, Lewis (Jen) Galligan, Julie (Chris) Parsons, Michael (Beth) Galligan, John (Lauren) Galligan, Kathy (Elliot) Brown, and Dee (Bradley) Alford, also many great nieces & nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Betty and Roger Galligan and his brothers Roger “Frank” and David Galligan.

Pat graduated from Clarkston High School in 1969. He had an amazing work ethic. He was a no-nonsense, straight-forward person who could fix anything and was always eager to help with compassion.

Pat had the ability to accept people without judgment and made everyone feel loved and supported. He was proud to be a fifth generation Oakland County Galligan and had a special place in his heart for small-town Clarkston where everyone recognized him and his family.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, April 12 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Private family funeral services and interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, please do as Pat would and perform an act of kindness.

