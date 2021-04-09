James Richardson, 88

James L. Richardson, of Clarkston, passed away April 5, 2021 at the age of 88.

Born June 11, 1932 in Petersburg, Mich., the son of Donald and Virginia (Lewis) Richardson. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marlene, two daughters, Mary (Charles) Rood, and Susan (John) Joseph and three grandchildren, Carly Joseph, Bobby Joseph and Charlie Rood.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Liz Fisher.

Jim graduated from Albion College in 1953 and from the University of Michigan with an MBA in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56. He became a CPA in 1959 and worked for many years at Ernst & Ernst in Detroit and Saginaw, leaving in 1977 to work in banking and as a law firm administrator, retiring in 2000 from Clarkston State Bank.

He was an enthusiastic golfer and served as president of Bay City Country Club in 1983.

His other main interest was reading, a pastime he enjoyed all his life.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Trinity Lutheran Church, 7925 Sashabaw Rd., Clarkston. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Lighthouse of North Oakland or St. Trinity Lutheran Church. Private inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint Funeral Home, Clarkston.

