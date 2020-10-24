James Ryerse, 83

James B. Ryerse, of Grand Blanc and Clarkston, passed away October 22, 2020 at 83 years of age.

Born May 7, 1937 in Pontiac, James was the son of the late Robert and Mittie Ryerse (nee Slate), and the beloved husband of Pauline Ryerse (nee Brewer) for 49 years.

Cherished father of Jill (Jim) Jakeubowski, Brad Ryerse and Becky (Chuck) Hauxwell, proud grandfather of Jarrod and Evan Jakubowski, Ben and Brad Ryerse, and Tyler and Austin Hauxwell, brother of the late Patricia Lee, dearest uncle to many nieces and nephews, and his in-laws were his second family.

James owned and operated Star Rebuilders in Waterford for over 40 years.

He was passionate about gardening, fishing, cooking and NASCAR.

James will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Waterford (3141 Sashabaw). Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service starts.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required as well as a limited number of people in the building at a time.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to be made to Ascension at-home hospice of Grand Blanc.

