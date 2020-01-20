James Vernon BLEVINS

BLEVINS, James Vernon; of West Palm Beach, Florida; formerly of Clarkston, Michigan; passed away suddenly January 8, 2020; age 74; preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Sandra K. (Simpkinson); loving father of James Blevins and Angela (Mark) Martin; proud grandpa of Maycee, Mark, Aubrey and Jaylen; great grandpa of John; dear brother of Don (Rosie) Blevins, Bonnie (Butch) Stroud, Iva Sue (late Maynard) Holmes, Darlene (Jim)Steel , Brenda (late Jim) Schulz and Kay Wallace; brother in law of Chuck (Judy) Simpkinson, Donna (the late John) Melnick, Julie Simpkinson, Phil “Buddy” Hall, Jeannie Stowe and Jim Snyder. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. James Vernon retired from Pepsi Co. after over 40 years of service. Memorial Service Saturday, January 25th at 4:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends may visit Saturday 3:00 pm until time of the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com