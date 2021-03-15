Janet Deidun, 73

Janet Marie Deidun, of Clarkston, passed away March 13, 2021 at the age of 73.

Mother of Nicole Deidun, Scott Deidun and Danielle Phillips, grandma of Jalyn, Collin and Andrew, sister of Judy (Tom) Ullmann and Jerry Hebert.

Janet enjoyed sewing, quilting and crocheting, but her main gift was caregiving to her granddaughter.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Tuesday, March 16 from 2-8 p.m. with 25 people at a time rotating/masks required.

Funeral service is Wednesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Green burial interment All Saints Cemetery-The Preserve, Waterford.

Memorials may be made to Give Kids the World Village.

