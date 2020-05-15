Janet E. Frericks, 85

FRERICKS, Janet Elizabeth; of Clarkston; passed away on May 9, 2020; age 85.

Beloved mother of Carolyn Frericks, Barbara Frericks and Mary Ann (Greg Nylen) Frericks. Grandmother of Ethan Frericks-DeLude and Gram Nylen. Great grandmother of Greyson Ferguson. Janet was born in Detroit in 1934 and was preceded in death by her parents Charles Julian & Muriel Williams Julian.

Janet was a proud graduate of Highland Park High School, Michigan State University and held a master’s degree in dietetics from Wayne State University. She was a retired clinical Registered Dietician from North Oakland Medical Center. Janet was a member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Pontiac, a longtime member and past President of Pontiac AAUW, Michigan State Alumni Association and a fifty-year-plus member of the American Dietetic Association. She loved her cats, gardening and folk music.

She supported animal rescue organizations and environmental causes everywhere.

Private graveside services at All Saints Cemetery-The Preserve. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Pontiac or the North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy.

Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.