Jason Durham, 50

Jason Michael “Jay” Durham, of Clarkston, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2022 at the age of 50.

Beloved husband of Lisa for 27 years. Loving father of Alex (Candace) Johnson. Proud papa of Mason and Johnny. Loved Son of David and Susan Durham. Dearest brother of Holli (Jon) Deloe. Preceded in death by his sons Ryan Lee Johnson and Cody B. Johnson. Special uncle of Kate and Reese. Dear brother-in-law of Terry and John Traynor. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, extended family, and friends.

Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing and his Second Amendment right. Most importantly, Jay loved spending time with his family and especially, the grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit Monday, May 23, 4-9 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral service is Tuesday, May 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or PanCAN.

