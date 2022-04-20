Jasper Ledbetter, 94

Jasper “Bill” Ledbetter, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2022, at the age of 94.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Joy and his six siblings.

Loving father of The Rev. Dr. Michael (Jennifer) and Melinda Ledbetter. Proud grandfather of Jason (Christina) Ledbetter, Courtney (Marc) Whichard, and Stephanie Joy (Dale) Kauffman. Adored great-grandfather of Jackson, Mendy, Caleb, Davis, Emmett, and Elizabeth Grace.

Jasper was a longtime member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Pontiac.

He retired from General Motors after 41 years of service.

Bill was proud to serve in the United States Army. He was an avid “mall walker.”

Bill was very meticulous with his lawn and was proud to keep it impeccable using his own hands.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service.

Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First Free Will Baptist Church of Pontiac.

