It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jay Grant Kennedy, 56, of Davisburg, Michigan.

Jay was adopted at a young age by Stephen and Barbara Kennedy. He grew up surrounded by the love of his family and later lived in a group home as an adult. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Stephen, and is survived by his mother, Barbara; sister Megan; and brothers Tom, Scott, Chris, John, Charles, and Rob.

Jay enjoyed sports and proudly participated in the Special Olympics during the early years of the movement. He also appreciated music, sipping coffee, and enjoying McDonald’s. Jay was the epitome of love—known for his warm smile, generous hugs, and wonderful witty comments.

Jay will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We take comfort in the thought that he is now reunited with his father in heaven.

Cemetery Service Friday, October 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Meet directly at the cemetery staging area at 12:15 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics.

Please leave a memory or condolence on Jay’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com