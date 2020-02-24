Jean Marie OSTRANDER

OSTRANDER, Jean Marie; of West Bloomfield; formerly of Pontiac; passed away February 21, 2020; age 86; wife for 65 years of John “Jack” Ostrander; mother of Janet (Al) Smith, John (Jamie Walsh) Ostrander & Jimmy Ostrander; grandma Jean of Jeremy, Christopher, Danielle, Josh , Joel & Niki; great grandma of Joshua, Jackson & Stella; preceded in death by her parents: George & Gladys Wasserberger; her siblings: Leo Wasserberger, Neil Wasserberger & Janet Agee; Jean graduated from Pontiac Central High School and University of Michigan. She was an elementary school teacher at Daniel Whitfield Elementary School, Pontiac and a Sunday school teacher. She was a member at Central United Methodist Church and the Pontiac Yacht Club. Jean enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and sailing. Memorial Service Saturday, February 29th at 10:00 am at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 9:00 am. Graveside service with inurnment to follow at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation. Please leave a memory or condolence on Jean’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com