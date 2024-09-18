Jean Mcpherson Rush; of Clarkston; passed away on September 8, 2024; reunited with her husband the late Edward Rush; mother of Connie (Boz) Rush Thompson, the late Daniel Rush, Robert (Denise) Rush, and Kathy (Butch) Rush Duncan; grandmother of Eric, Katherine, Andrew, Adam, Ashley, Michael, Kristin and Steven; great grandmother of 19; sister of Eldon, Esther, Wallace, Justine, Marilyn, Freda, Ewan, Zue, Phyllis and Lloyd; preceded in death by her husband, her parents Albert and Maggie McPherson and most of her siblings.

Jean was an incredible woman who knew how to do it all. From woodworking and furniture making, to ironing the “garbs” for the Colombiere College; one could say she was a “jack of all trades.” She was passionate about golfing and enjoyed being a giver of gifts. She was a hard worker who had over 20 years in the postal service. But above all else, she loved her family. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A visitation will take place for Jean on Sept. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Lewis. E Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A Rosary Service will begin at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. A Cemetery Service at Lakeview Cemetery will occur immediately after. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Hospice. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Jean’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.