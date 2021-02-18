Jeanne Molzon, 82

Jeanne Allyn Molzon, who was born September 18, 1938, passed away February 16, 2021.

Family and flowers.

Jeanne Molzon’s life and legacy cannot be summed up in two simple words, but these are the first words that come to mind when thinking of her.

Matriarch of the Molzon family, Jeanne Molzon will be remembered as the devoted wife of Bill Molzon for over 59 summers, big sister to Anderson “Spike” Allyn (Lyn), loving mother of Marc (Lisa), Greg (Kristin), and Sheryl Landau (Paul), caring grandmother of Bryce (Arielle), Kyra (Mark), Andy, Gillian, Brooker, and Reed, and elated great-grandmother of Tyler, Ashley and Kellan – she always placed her family first and foremost.

Her photo-laden walls have always been on display for quick reference to others when proudly relating the most recent accomplishments of her family. To celebrate with family provided her immense joy each birth, birthday, graduation, wedding, and holiday, especially Christmas. The importance of bringing together family from near and far and of hosting dinners reflected her expression of love and the important bond of family and close friends.

Family was the lifeblood of Jeanne.

This past year had eliminated much of these events except for the few summer months filled with outdoor small family gatherings and dinners, boat rides and gardening.

Whether growing up in Chardon, Ohio, attending Duke University or living in southern California and in Michigan, Jeanne kept an active lifestyle of raising her family, supporting Bill’s work and driving interests, not to mention her community involvement and regular exercise activities.

She was always the first to ensure each baby in the family was introduced to swim classes. She lived a life in service to others, spanning from her original work as a nurse, to her work organizing school volunteer programs, and including her active involvement in organizations such as Friends of the Library and the Garden Club.

Friends, family and neighbors all knew the depth of her kindness and caring for others, perhaps most evident in the constant stream of small acts like bringing her famous coffee cake or a meal to a neighbor or friend in need. Her family members were perhaps the greatest recipients of her unwavering support and standing offer to help.

In fitting tribute to her passion, the family asks that you remember Jeanne with a joyous bouquet, orchid or flowering plant in your own home as you pay your personal respects to her and her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Cancer Research Fund – Dr. Malek at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to “University of Michigan” and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit victors.us/jeanneamolzon to make your gift. (Note: To contribute on the website, you will need to put the gift amount in first and click “proceed to checkout” and on that following page her name will appear along with the fund information.)