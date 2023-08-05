Jeffrey Katakowski, 49

KATAKOWSKI

Jeffrey A. Katakowsk, of Clarkston, passed away Aug. 3, 2023, at the age of 49.

Jeff was born in Detroit on Dec. 2, 1973, to loving parents, the late Robert Katakowski and Donna (Edward) Katakowski-Phillips.

Beloved husband of Diane for 24 years, dearest father of Robert and Anna, brother of Mark (Gao Qi) Katakowski, son-in-law of Thomas and Debra Glennan, brother-in-law of Bill (Susie) Glennan, proud uncle of River, Jacob and Karli, and also survived by fur baby Luna.

Jeff was a 1992 graduate of Rochester Adams High School and earned a master’s degree in education from Michigan State University. During his first year at MSU, he invited Diane to a football game, and they were inseparable since.

After graduation, he became a teacher for the Waterford School District, teaching fourth and fifth grades at Waterford Village Elementary, then math and science at both Mason and Pierce middle schools.

An avid soccer player throughout his life, Jeff coached soccer at Waterford Kettering and Mott high schools, and then coached his children’s teams for Independence Township Parks and Recreation.

Jeff was a longtime member of Clarkston United Methodist Church.

A true renaissance man, he enjoyed sailing, windsurfing, water skiing and wake boarding, woodworking, trivia, and bowling. Jeff engaged his students with creativity and curiosity, teaching life lessons alongside algebra and biology.

His sense of humor was second to none, making people laugh until the very end. He will be held forever in our hearts as a loving husband, father, son, and friend.

Funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road, with a 10 a.m. instate. Family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 11, from 3-9:30 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston, 8909 Dixie Highway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waterford Foundation for Public Education and/or Hermelin Brain Tumor Center.