Jennie Rebecca Ashley (McClure)

Of Clarkston, MI passed peacefully at her home with family by her side. She was born on October 9, 1979, to Elden and Kathryn (Warth) McClure in Flint, Michigan. She battled Pancreatic Cancer for 3 years and was a champion to those recently diagnosed. She shared her wisdom and experience so that others could find hope for a future

Jennie graduated from Carman Ainsworth High School in 1996. She attended Grand Valley State University and the University of Michigan-Flint where she graduated with a Bachelors in Elementary Education. She began working at Walled Lake Schools and graduated with a Masters in Reading Education from Eastern Michigan University in 2008. She always enjoyed working with kindergarten students and always talked about the “kiddos” she taught.

Jennie grew up attending Corunna Road Baptist Church then Eastgate Baptist Church where she was an active member and spent most of her time involved in Acteens and her youth group. Most of her childhood memories were spent with her church youth group on mission trips and camping at Bambi Lake. The church is where she found her love of music and singing.

In high school, Jennie auditioned and was inducted to the prestigious Carman Ainsworth High School Chorale, to sing First Soprano. She spoke highly of her time in the Chorale and the opportunities she had to sing in the concerts and hoped that some former members would sing at her funeral.

Jennie enjoyed camping, traveling, reading, bike riding, kayaking and spending time with family. She could often be found at the desk of her computer creating family scrapbooks of vacations or her children’s “birthday books”. She loved being outdoors, whether it be in a pumpkin patch for her birthday, swinging on the deck in her backyard, watching fireworks or just enjoying any number of Michigan’s beautiful beaches. Her children were her pride and joy and nothing was planned without them in mind.

Jennie is survived by her husband Ryan Ashley, their two children Emerson and Paige, her father Elden (Dianne) McClure, sister Christe (Matt) Exline, Parents-in-law Roger(Mary) Ashley as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in laws.

She is preceded in death by her mother Kathryn McClure, her grandparents Dick and Alicene McClure and Brother-in-Law Roger Allen Ashley.

Jennie’s visitation will be held at Swartz Funeral Home 1225 W Hill Rd Flint, MI on Thursday February 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday February 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service to follow.

Monetary donations can be given to Camp Kesem, a non-profit that provides summer camp scholarships for children of parents diagnosed with cancer, by going to donate.kesem.org/give or given directly to Jennie’s children to be used for education and summer camp costs.

