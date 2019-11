Jennifer Lynn JACOBS

JACOBS, Jennifer Lynn; of Ortonville formerly of Howell & West Bloomfield; passed away November 14, 2019; age 54; daughter of Dorothy (late Jack) Bargy; sister of Maureen (Rob Edgington) Bargy, Terry Bargy, Bob (Kris) Bargy & Carolyn Caldwell; also survived by many loving friends at Truax Lake Group Home and New Horizons Workship. Funeral Service Thursday, November 21st at 12:30pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 11:30am. Please leave a condolence or memory on Jennifer’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com