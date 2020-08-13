Jennifer Williams, 51

Jennifer Menzies Williams, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family in the early morning of August 10, 2020 after a courageous three-year battle against rhabdomyosarcoma.

She was 51.

Jennifer (Jaye or Jenn, depending on when you met her in life), was born on October 30, 1968 to Marv and Jan Menzies in Pontiac. After graduating from Clarkston High School in 1986 she went on to study Interior Design at Western Michigan University, graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science. Jennifer was a member of Chi Omega and enjoyed lifelong friendships with many of her Sisters.

She met her husband, Scott, in 1992 and after marriage they moved to Indiana, ending up in Indianapolis. The couple was married for nearly 23 years.

Jennifer worked primarily as a sales rep in the gift industry and won numerous awards for her sales as well as being able to utilize her eye for design and penchant for making things pretty. Jennifer most recently worked at St. Vincent DePaul assisting with the sorting of donations as well as helping coordinate and entertain volunteers in support of their Mission 27 store. She also was responsible for Mission 27’s online presence.

Jennifer loved all things vintage and enjoyed spending time hunting down small and out-of-the-way markets, shops and sales to bolster her collections. Her hobby then turned into a side business selling items she loved but didn’t have the room for in her vintage space, Molly Good Girl. Perhaps her highest passion was for vintage linens but she was known to bring home just about anything she found beautiful from dishes to old globes and a discarded gate all of which she masterfully found a way to display and make apparent to others their beauty.

Jennifer’s passion above all others though was her love of animals. She had three dogs, (Molly, Willie and Louie), and two cats, (Fio and Frankie), and would do anything to help an animal in need regularly stopping to help a turtle across the road, rescuing baby opossums, feeding stray dogs that she couldn’t catch, and tirelessly trying to find homes for animals she came across. Friends would say that the best thing that could happen to a stray was to catch Jennifer’s eye because surely their lot in life would improve.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Flanner and Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, Ind.

A requiem mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 4217 Central Ave., Indianapolis, Ind.

She loved flowers, but she loved animals more. If you are so inclined, at her request please consider making a donation to Indianapolis Animal Care and Control in lieu of flowers.

