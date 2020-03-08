Jerry Lee TAPSCOTT

TAPSCOTT, Jerry Lee, of Ortonville; passed away March 2, 2020; age 79; preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judith, sisters Carolyn and Helen and parents Claude and Mary Tapscott. Father of Victoria Marks; grandpa of Kaitlyn Marks, Chelsea Tapscott and Nikki Heichel; great grandpa of Konnor, Marlee, Layla, Hunter, Mila and Rowan. Also survived by his cat Dolly. Jerry retired as a truck driver with the Teamsters. He was employed with Bedrock Express. Funeral Service Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends may visit Tuesday 12 noon until time of the service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com