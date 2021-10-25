Jillian Cohoon, 32

Jillian Nicole “Jill” Cohoon, of Clarkston, passed away October 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with breast cancer at the age of 32.

Wife/high school sweetheart of Justin, mother of Levi and Hadley, daughter of Brian and Bea Wendorf, sister of Chad Wendorf and Samantha (David) Contreras, daughter-in-law of Rick and Sue Cohoon, sister-in-law of Bradley (Andria) Cohoon and Daniel (Lindsey) Cohoon, aunt of Erin, Emma, Elijah, Dominic, Demarie, Mason, Lucas, and Olivia. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and special friends. Preceded in death by her grandparents.

Jill will be missed by her husky dog, Odie.

She graduated from Clarkston High School, Class of 2007. Jill worked as a receptionist at Athletico, Clarkston and Bloomfield locations. She loved being a mom and put her children as a priority. Jill enjoyed going on vacations and many special memories were made on cruises. She enjoyed shopping, hunting, camping, and snowmobiling.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, October 26 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service is Wednesday, October 27 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Hampton officiating. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, any donations to the family will be used toward the future education of Levi and Hadley GoFundMe (gofund.me/9a4312fd).

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.