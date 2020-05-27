Jim Beebe, 80

Jim Beebe of Clarkston and Bradenton, Fla., passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 80 of heart complications at Blake Hospital in Bradenton.

Jim graduated from Waterford Township High School in 1957.

After graduation, Jim drove to California with some friends, enjoying the West Coast for two years.

Upon returning home he worked at Haupt Pontiac for a number of years in the service dept. and sales.

He also spent many years at John McMullen’s dealership.

He was very proud to have served as a deputy for Oakland County Mounted Division in Brandon Township.

Jim and Carole purchased Clarkston Glass in 1994 and retired in 2005 to spend their “golden years” between Clarkston and Bradenton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Carole; daughters, Kym Beebe and Mary Platt; son, Mark Platt; grandson, Colby Ramos; sister-in-law, Ginny (Gil) Yankee along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed traveling, golf, casinos and their cottage on Cedar Lake in Greenbush, Mich.

Jim’s greatest pleasure was spending time in Florida.

Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same.

Jim will be sadly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in Michigan. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Donations may be made in Jim’s memory to an organization of your choice.

