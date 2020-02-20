Joan Margaret DOUGLAS

DOUGLAS, Joan Margaret, 82, was surrounded by her daughters at home when her battle with pancreatic cancer ended on February 19, 2020, and she departed this world to meet her Savior. She was born April 15, 1937 in Richmond, Virginia, and since that day not a single person has ever witnessed her sitting down when there was work to be done. The same meticulous nature that drove her to wash up a sink of dishes also inclined her to remember her family and friends: their names, birthdays, hopes, and needs. The ones she loved felt seen and known, felt special even, though they were part of a vast number of people she served and treasured. Joan followed Jesus by loving others well and often, whether it was at the golf course, gym, church, home, or TJ Maxx. Her generosity imitated Christ’s mercy and could be counted as easily as salt, sand, or stars. Her legacy was her greatest source of pride and includes: her dear husband James Douglas, beloved son Ronnie Warden, stepfather Kenneth Campbell, and brother William McCauley, who all preceded her in death; 6 children: Debbie (Mike) Onyon, Art (Pat) Douglas, Cindy (Tim) Ball, Mark Douglas, Kim (Adam) Pfeffer, and Pam (Chris) Rose; 16 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. Her mother, Janie Campbell (98), could not possibly be prouder to call Joan her daughter. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, MI on Friday, February 21 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 am at The River Church in Waterford, MI. Followed by interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston, MI. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The River Church. Please leave a memory or condolence on her online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com