Joan Millmine, 76

Joan Frances Millmine, of Pontiac and Thonotosassa, Fla., formerly of Plymouth and Clarkston, passed away June 11, 2021 at the age of 76.

Preceded in death by her husband Eugene “Gene.”

Sister of Nancy (late Harry) Shoup and the late Sharon Noble, special grandma of Sada Millmine, aunt of Brent (Kim) Davies, Brian (Janet) Shoup, Jessica (Dave) Skiff, Tina Noble and Kurt Noble, and stepmother of Mike Millmine.

Joan loved her church, First Congregational Church of Clarkston.

She had worked as a bookkeeper at O’Dell, Hewlett & Luckenback, Inc. Architects in Birmingham.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Clarkston with Rev. Tim Chappell officiating. Inurnment at Oakland Hills Cemetery, Novi.

Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church of Clarkston for the building fund.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

