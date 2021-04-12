Joan Schirle, 90

Joan A. Schirle, of Pontiac, passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 90.

Preceded in death by her husband Thomas.

Mother of the late Linda (Jim) Stong, Diane (late Tom) Waite, Thomas Schirle, Phil (Lisa) Schirle, David (Lori) Schirle, and the late Mary (Jeff) Stewart, grandma of Jeff (Jennifer), Scott (Renee), David (Jeannie), Joanne (David), James (Jennifer), Mathew (Melissa), Jeffrey, Cara, Olivia, Amanda, and Emily, great-grandma of Brent (Jacqueline), Houston, Dallas, Drew, Kayla, Billy, Lucas, David, Addison, Nolan, Cameron, Shayna, Analise, Tyler, Ava, Jameson, Jackson, Maddie, and Elliott, sister of Shirley (late Gary) Carner.

Joan was a former member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and in her final days, reminded her family that she “loved Jesus and children.”

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Funeral mass is Thursday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Waterford, where friends can visit directly at the church at 9:30 a.m.

Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or perform an act of kindness in Joan’s memory.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.