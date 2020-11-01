Joann Eastman, 72

Joann H. Eastman, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly October 30, 2020 at the age of 72 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Wife/high school sweetheart of Charles for 51 years, mother of Lorie (Chris) Williams and Scott (Megan) Eastman, sister-in-law of Cheryl (Bud) Adams and Lee (Donna) Eastman.
Preceded in death by her parents Marion and Chester Kubasinski.
Joann retired from General Motors in 2001.
She was a caregiver for many family members and loved cats.
Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Wednesday, November 4, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service is Thursday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at 12:30 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.
Memorials may be made to ALS or the American Heart Association.
Online guestbook at wintfuneralhome.com.
Joann H. Eastman, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly October 30, 2020 at the age of 72 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.