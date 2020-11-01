Joann Eastman, 72

Joann H. Eastman, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly October 30, 2020 at the age of 72 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Wife/high school sweetheart of Charles for 51 years, mother of Lorie (Chris) Williams and Scott (Megan) Eastman, sister-in-law of Cheryl (Bud) Adams and Lee (Donna) Eastman.

Preceded in death by her parents Marion and Chester Kubasinski.

Joann retired from General Motors in 2001.

She was a caregiver for many family members and loved cats.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Wednesday, November 4, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service is Thursday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at 12:30 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to ALS or the American Heart Association.

