JoAnn Green, 81

JoAnn Green passed away peacefully into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on June 25, 2020 at the age of 81.

She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

JoAnn was born on March 17, 1939, the seventh of eight children to Erma Klemmer.

She married Frank “Sonny” Green in West Branch, Mich. They moved to Clarkston in 1965 where she resided.

JoAnn is survived by her two daughters Sherry (Will) Hewett and Carolyn (Steve) Maher, both of Oxford, Mich., six grandchildren – Sean Maher, Nicole (Brandon) Harper, Ryan Maher, Jennifer Scott, Robert Hewett and A.J. Ash, four great-grandchildren, brothers Louis Fryler, Don (Betty) and Jim (Jeanette) Klemmer, sisters Lucille Dole and Wanida Smith, sister-in-law Alice Klemmer and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joann is preceded in death by her mom, husband Sonny and brothers Eugene and Dick Klemmer.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

