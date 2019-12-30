John C. RIDGEWAY

RIDGEWAY, John C.; of Clarkston formerly of Kalkaska; passed away unexpectedly December 26, 2019; age 55; father of Ian Ridgeway and the late Nichole Ridgeway; son of M. Carol (late Wayne) Ridgeway; brother of Margaret (Alan Cody) Mabe, Rae Anne (Dan) DiRienzo, Martha (Wayne) Simons, Marilyn (Ramon) Villareal & Steven Ridgeway; also survived by many family members. A memorial service is pending. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family on his GoFundMe account. Please leave a message of condolence on John’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com