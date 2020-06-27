John Curry, 87

John F. Curry, of Gaylord, formerly of Clarkston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 23, 2020 at the age of 87.

Loving husband of Sally for nearly 70 years. Beloved father of Greg (Tina) Curry, Ed (Debbie) Curry, Diane (Rick Bennett) Curry, Scott Curry, Janet Curry and Judy (John) Major. Proud grandpa of Amanda, Adam (Ardis), Brian (Beth), Michelle (Adam), Heather, Matt, Shane (Bernadette), Trevor (Heather), Alayna (Michael), Chelsea, Ryan, Bree (Peter), Sally, Anna, Emily and Jack. Great grandfather of 9.

Dear brother of Sally Ross and Mary Ellen Antonucci. Brother-in-law of Bill (Joan) Porritt, Bob (Ruth) Porritt, Elaine (Bob) Sharrock, and Jean (late Gary) Kimberly. Preceded in death by his father Rolla F. Curry, mother Ellen H. Pollock, brother Dan (Joan) Curry, father-in-law Edward L. Porritt and mother-in-law Gladys B. (Jones) Porritt, sister-in-law Mary (Bill) Radoye.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

John graduated from Clarkston High School in 1952, where he played football, basketball and ran track. He loved spending time on the golf course and lakeside with a fishing pole in his hand.

John was proud to serve his country in the United States Navy.

He was a master electrician for nearly 40 years, of which he was involved with Detroit IBEW Local 58.

John loved working on his lawn and caring for his flowers. John and Sally built three homes and he could fix nearly anything. He enjoyed spending time in the woodshop making cabinets, shelves and his prized cupola.

Friends may visit Monday, June 29 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Funeral service Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment with military honors will be held at Lakeview Cemetery following the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Michigan.

Online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.