John Drogosch, 77

John (“JD”) Drogosch, of Waterford, passed away November 10, 2020 at the age 77.

Father of Amanda (Tom) Wagner and Mike Drogosch, grandpa of Mia and Cash, brother of Peggy (Shirley), Richard (Jan), late James Jr. (Nancy), late Daniel (Dori) and Christopher (Anne).

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

John graduated from De La Salle High School.

He retired from Pontiac General Hospital/North Oakland Medical Center as a computer operator.

John enjoyed attending the Kentucky Derby every year and was a member of the Clarkston Eagles.

John made many long friends while working at the Palace and DTE.

He was a loyal fan of Detroit sports teams, especially the Tigers.

Friends may visit Friday, November 13 from 4-9 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Funeral service is Saturday, November 14 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment All Saints Cemetery.

