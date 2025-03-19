John Edward Lohmeier, December 1, 1941 – March 10, 2025, With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of John Edward Lohmeier, a devoted husband, loving father, cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, and steadfast friend to his neighbors. John passed away peacefully on the early evening of March 10, 2025.

Born on December 1, 1941, John’s life was one of deep love, quiet strength, and unwavering dedication to those he cared about. In 1964, he embarked on a lifelong journey with his beloved wife, Wanda (Berry) Lohmeier, leaving behind their roots in Missouri to build a life together in Michigan. From their earliest days as a young couple, navigating the unknown with nothing but love and determination, to their many years of shared joys and challenges, John and Wanda’s bond was the foundation of everything he held dear.

For more than 25 years, John found peace and purpose on a small farm in the countryside of Groveland Township, where he raised his family and worked tirelessly at Chrysler. Later, he moved his family to a home on a small lake in the village of Clarkston. An avid fisherman, John found joy in the stillness of the water, whether casting a line on a warm summer day or embracing the solitude of an icy lake in the heart of winter.

His love for working on cars was more than a hobby; it was a passion that reflected his skill, curiosity, and dedication to craftsmanship. Even after retiring, John’s hands never sat idle—his love for the land and all things mechanical led him to a fulfilling second career as a master gardener at Meadowbrook Hall in Rochester for over 10 years. He cultivated beauty with the same patience and care he showed in all aspects of his life, serving as captain of the rose gardens and president of the Squires.

Above all, John’s greatest joy came from his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he adored and was so very proud of beyond measure.

His wisdom, kindness, and quiet humor shaped their lives in countless ways, leaving them with cherished memories and lessons that will endure for generations.

John’s legacy of love and devotion lives on through his beloved wife of 61 years, Wanda; his children, Michael R. Lohmeier (Lori Lynn), David Lohmeier (Beth), and Cynthia Moore (Keith); and his treasured grandchildren: Hannah Marie Lohmeier, Alina Christine Lohmeier, Olivia Catherine Gleason (Stephen), Emma Caroline Lohmeier, Margaretta Peace Lundquist, Abigail Joy Lundquist, Nathan Ray Lundquist, and their two great-grandchildren, Violet Eleanor Gleason and Elliott Jameson Gleason. He is also survived by his older sister Myrna Garbin (Gene), younger sister Deborah Heroman (Patrick), and younger brother Arthur “Rick” Lohmeier (Marge).

John was a man of quiet strength, humble wisdom, and deep love of family and life. He was never one for grand speeches, but his actions spoke volumes—through the way he cared for his family, the way he patiently tended his gardens, the way he found joy in a good fishing trip, and the way he stood by Wanda, the one true love of his life, every step of the way.

Though he is no longer with us in body, his spirit remains woven into the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His family takes comfort in knowing that John’s journey is not over, he is simply casting his line in quieter waters, waiting for the next great catch.

Visitation for John will be held at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston Michigan Sunday, March 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. with Rosary and time of sharing at 5pm. The Funeral Mass will be at St Daniel Catholic Church in Clarkston, Michigan Monday, March 17 at 11 a.m. Private Burial Lakeview Cemetery in Clarkston, Michigan. Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com