John G. THOMAS

By on No Comment

THOMAS, John G.; 1/20/1924 – 7/27/2019; of Clarkston, MI; husband of Roberta; father of  Paul (Karen) Thomas, Dan (Candy) Thomas , Elaine (Rodrigo) Andrade and the late Irene (Rich) Love;  Grandpa of Angie (Gordie) Golec, Kaitlin (Mark ) Petersen, DJ Thomas, Jessica (Matt) Miller, Trisha (Aaron) Nelson, Lindsay Hiro, Colin Weber, Chris Weber, Meredith Russell, Barak (Michelle) Thomas ; Great Grandchildren: Emily, Jonathan, Harper, Austen, Addie, Mya, Melanie, Adam , Levi & Isaac .  John served in the United States Navy in WWII, worked and retired from General Motors, volunteered countless hours for the Independence township Senior Citizen Center. He loved baseball, gardening and his family. This world was a better place because John Thomas spent over 95 years in it.  Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral Service Thursday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment with military honors Friday 9:30am at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to HAVEN or Independence Township Senior Center.Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

John G. THOMAS added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.