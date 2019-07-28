John G. THOMAS

THOMAS, John G.; 1/20/1924 – 7/27/2019; of Clarkston, MI; husband of Roberta; father of Paul (Karen) Thomas, Dan (Candy) Thomas , Elaine (Rodrigo) Andrade and the late Irene (Rich) Love; Grandpa of Angie (Gordie) Golec, Kaitlin (Mark ) Petersen, DJ Thomas, Jessica (Matt) Miller, Trisha (Aaron) Nelson, Lindsay Hiro, Colin Weber, Chris Weber, Meredith Russell, Barak (Michelle) Thomas ; Great Grandchildren: Emily, Jonathan, Harper, Austen, Addie, Mya, Melanie, Adam , Levi & Isaac . John served in the United States Navy in WWII, worked and retired from General Motors, volunteered countless hours for the Independence township Senior Citizen Center. He loved baseball, gardening and his family. This world was a better place because John Thomas spent over 95 years in it. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral Service Thursday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment with military honors Friday 9:30am at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to HAVEN or Independence Township Senior Center.Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com