John Gracy, 73

John S. Gracy, of Rochester Hills, passed away June 6, 2020, at the age of 73.

He was born in Dallas, Tex., on Dec. 13, 1946.

John worked as a truck driver for Dallas County in Texas.

He had a passion for Dallas Cowboys football, weight lifting, arm wrestling, classic cars, Elvis music and movies.

John loved all animals, especially, his cat, Tex. He also loved to eat steak and banana pudding.

He is survived by his loving sister, Belinda Billings, of Clarkston, and many loving nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a dear friend, Joan Schirle, of Pontiac.

John’s ashes will be returned to Texas later this summer where he will be buried beside his sister, Ann Richardson, at Elm Branch Cemetery in Bardwell, Tex.

John was a Christian and his soul has joined his family members in Heaven.

We will miss John, but rejoice in his reunion with his family members that have gone before him.