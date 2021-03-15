John Meyland, 80

John C. Meyland, of Clarkston, originally from Munising, passed peacefully on March 14, 2021 at the age of 80.

He is preceded in death by his wife Freda of 51 years, whom he met in sociology class at Michigan State University.

Proud father of Scott and Kurt, brother of Jim (Stephanie) Meyland of Australia, uncle of Kevin.

John had a long career with General Motors, starting at the GMC Truck & Coach Division in Pontiac, where he worked in Production Control. In the later years, after retiring in 2001, he returned on a contract basis to help launch the Hummer H2 production in Mishawaka, Ind.

John enjoyed traveling with his family and was fortunate to see many different vacation spots. Some of the most meaningful trips were associated with water, like the Soo Locks and even frequent visits to Port Huron and Detroit to shoot photographs of the many Great Lakes freighters and tugboats. He was also a lifetime member of the Yankee Air Museum in Ypsilanti.

Later in life, John and his wife Freda explored Scotland, France, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia, as well as taking trips on boats such as the Queen Mary II.

He was incredibly talented with a camera. This hobby really intensified after his retirement, with volunteer photography work on behalf of Oakland County Parks, North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy, and the Clarkston Community Historical Society. John had a strong interest in birds and conservancy of various species and land and water causes. He was an avid bicyclist and a founding member of the Flying Rhinos.

John’s family is eternally grateful to the devoted and caring staff at Addington Place, formerly Autumn Ridge of Clarkston. Private interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date, once restrictions have been lifted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to organizations dear to John’s heart which can be found on his online guestbook at wintfuneralhome.com.