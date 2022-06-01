John Nicholson, 69

John W. Nicholson, of Clarkston, passed away May 31, 2022 at 69 years of age.

Loving husband of Alice (nee Mears) for 51 years, dear father of Jennifer (Michael) Ferman and John (Kristen) Nicholson, grandfather of Michael, Nicholas, Olivia, Lukas, Alexis, and Trevor, and brother of Karen Nicholson and Diane Sharpe.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy-Vietnam and retired as a project manager for Johnson Controls with over 20 years of service, as well as a volunteer firefighter for Independence Township for over 20 years.

John was a big electronics buff from ham radios to stereo systems. He was well known for his bike riding, vintage muscle cars, hayrides, and family parties and activities.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Waterford. Burial follows at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.

