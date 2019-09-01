John Paul JONES

JONES, John Paul “J.P.”; of Clarkston formerly of Groveland Township; passed away on August 31, 2019; age 71; father of Cher (Jay Valls) Jones and Greg (Mary Ellen) Jones; papa/grandpa of Troy (Brittini) Lockenour, Taylor (Ricardo) Chavez, Chloe Lockenour, Emma, Alli, Jack & Adam Jones; great grandpa of Tony & Lani Lockenour; preceded in death by his grandson Tony Lockenour, parents Robert L. “Bob” and Uldene, and his brother Robert C. Jones. J.P. was an electrician with Moote Electric and active associate member of The American Legion Post #63. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Family interment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Private Memorial at a later date. Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association. Please leave a condolence or memory on J.P.’s online guestbook at  www.wintfuneralhome.com

