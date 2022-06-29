John Preuss, 76

John Preuss, of Clarkston passed away at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center on June 24, 2022 at the age of 76.

Husband of Linda, father of Kristine (Dominic) Lombardo, Jordan (Micaella) Preuss, and

Jared (Amber) Preuss, grandfather of Nathan, Zachary, Hanna, Kalia, Lexie, Kayden, Brody,

Emma, and Luke, and brother of Marianne Bowery.

John was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Marie Preuss.

John served in the United States Army in Vietnam.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family dearly.

John enjoyed camping in Cheboygan, riding motorcycles, and most importantly was devoted to sharing the love of Jesus Christ with his friends and family. He lived by the Bible passage from Romans: “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing, and perfect will.”

A funeral service will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of John on Saturday, July 9 at the American Legion Post 63 (VFW) 8047 Ortonville Road in Clarkston from noon-5 p.m.