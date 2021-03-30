John Priebe, 89

John H. Priebe, of Clarkston, passed away March 28, 2021 at the age of 89.

Preceded in death by his wife Margaret, son Chuck and baby daughter Susan.

Father of Dan (Lisa) Priebe and Sally (late Scot) Elliott, grandpa of Lauren (Jeremy) Raymond and Andrew (Haley) Priebe, brother of Walter (late Miriam) Priebe, partner of Mary Tischer.

John served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Michigan State University.

He owned/operated Oakland Office Machines.

He was an active member of Clarkston United Methodist Church and active in the community, especially with the Clarkston Rotary Club where he served many board positions.

John served as a timekeeper for the Clarkston Football team.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Friends may visit at Clarkston United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 10 from 10-11 a.m. Masks required/social distancing protocols. Due to the national pandemic, funeral service will be private – by invitation at Clarkston United Methodist Church (services will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. accessible on the church website at www.clarkstonumc.org).

Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church.

Online guestbook at wintfuneralhome.com.